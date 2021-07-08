Health alert lifted at Orange River in Manatee Park

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has lifted its health alert at Orange River in Manatee Park.

A health alert was previously issued after water samples detected harmful blue-green algal toxins.

FDOH says the latest water samples found no presence of microcystin toxins, lifted the health alert for Orange River.

As a reminder, FDOH says to avoid contact with the water and keep pets away too. Contact with blue-green algae can cause gastrointestinal effects if swallowed.

