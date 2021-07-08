Watch
Health alert lifted at Orange River in Manatee Park

Curt Tremper
Blue-green algae in a Cape Coral canal on July 9, 2018.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 11:57:10-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has lifted its health alert at Orange River in Manatee Park.

A health alert was previously issued after water samples detected harmful blue-green algal toxins.

FDOH says the latest water samples found no presence of microcystin toxins, lifted the health alert for Orange River.

As a reminder, FDOH says to avoid contact with the water and keep pets away too. Contact with blue-green algae can cause gastrointestinal effects if swallowed.

For more information on blue-green algae and the health concerns associated with it, click here.

To report a new algal bloom, click here.

