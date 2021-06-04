Gulf red snapper season begins

Grab your rod and reel! The Gulf red snapper fishing season has begun.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Fish and Wildlife announced anglers fishing from private vessels may harvest red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters through July 28.

During this season, private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters.

Anyone who intends to fish for or harvest certain reef fish from a private vessel in Florida is required to obtain the State Reef Fish Angler designation.

To learn more about the recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal waters click here.