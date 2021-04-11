"Grow Fort Myers" plant sale and workshops at Edison and Ford Winter Estates

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Saturday, April 24, Edison and Ford Winter Estates is hosting the annual "Grow Fort Myers" event with a plant sale and gardening workshops.

Presentations will be held throughout the day, starting at 9:15 a.m. The Garden Shoppe is stocked with many plants, including Florida-friendly and native plants that thrive in Southwest Florida's environment.

"This event is geared toward local residents to give them the tools they need to have successful gardens with sustainable landscapes," said Debbie Hughes, Horticulture Director at Edison and Ford Winter Estates.

SPEAKER SCHEDULE:

9:15-10 a.m. – “Growing Fruit Trees,” Steve Curcura, Fruitscapes Nursery and Farmer’s Market

10:15-11 a.m. – “Butterflies in SW Florida,” Tony Mauriello, President of the Coccoloba Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society and Master Naturalist

11:15 a.m.-Noon – “Summertime Veggies and Herbs,” Adrienne Diaz, Edison Ford Horticulture Specialist

12:15-1 p.m. – “Orchids in the Trees,” Debbie Hughes, Edison Ford Horticulture Director

1:15-2 p.m. – "Houseplants," Richard Molek, Owner of the Thrifty Garden at The Shops at The Butterfly Estates

The Garden Shoppe offers Florida natives, fruit and flowering trees, shrubs and many different types of flowers in every color of the rainbow. For anyone wishing to start a butterfly garden, a large assortment of both host and nectar plants are available. Organic soil amendments, such as worm castings, and a limited number of rain barrels will also be available for purchase.

In addition to the Garden Shoppe, several vendors will be on site with plants for sale, including Calusa Palms Nursery (ornamental shrubs, flowering trees and palms), D&D Growers (herbs and vegetables), Premier Growers (palms), Sunland Orchids (orchids and bromeliads), Taylor Terlep Tropicals (houseplants), and Thrifty Garden (houseplants).

Tickets to attend all of the workshops are $15 for non-members or $10 for members and may be purchased online at EdisonFord.org. A limited number of tickets will be available. Refreshments will also be available for purchase.

Tickets are not required to visit the Garden Shoppe or purchase plants from vendors. Guests are encouraged to bring their own garden cart, as only a limited number will be available. Masks are required.