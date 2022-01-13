Watch
FWC to discuss record manatee deaths

Posted at 7:19 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 07:23:01-05

Fish and Wildlife officials will meet Thursday to discuss 2021's record number of manatee deaths and plan ways to save the animals from another year of massive die-offs.

Reports show 1,101 manatees died off Florida's coastline across the entire year, nearly double the number of deaths recorded in 2020.

As of Jan. 13, seven manatee deaths have already been recorded.

Thursday's meeting between state and U.S. Fish & Wildlife leaders is scheduled for 9 a.m.

