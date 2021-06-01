Watch
FWC extends snook and redfish and spotted seatrout regulations changing

Red fish release
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 11:26:00-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Starting June 1, FWC says Snook and redfish will remain catch-and-release through May 31, 2022.

Seatrout will be under new regulations that took effect in 2020, including a recreational size limit of 15-to-19 inches total length, one seatrout over 19 inches per vessel allowed limit, a daily commercial limit of 50 per harvester, and a zero captain and crew bag limit when on a for-hire trip.

The daily bag limit for spotted seatrout will three fish south of the Fred Howard Park Causeway on the Gulf coast.

Normal regulations for recreational spotted seatrout harvest will resume with the addition of a six-fish recreational vessel limit. Commercial harvest will also resume, but the harvest will be held to the recreational three-fish bag and six-fish vessel limits.

FWC says under normal regulations, snook will open to harvest on Sept. 1.

These temporary catch-and-release measures were put into place in this area after these fisheries were impacted by a 2017-2019 severe red tide.

