Florida Aquarium breaks ground on coral care center

TAMPA, Fla. — A new coral care complex will be built in Apollo Beach, Florida Aquarium officials said during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.

With an estimated completion date of May 2023, the center "will be an essential step toward expanding the Aquarium’s coral research and furthering its critical advancements in coral reproduction and restoration," officials said in a statement.

The 4,200 sq. ft. facility will provide additional space beyond the Aquarium’s existing coral greenhouses and coral spawning laboratories.

Overall, the Aquarium said, the facility will encompass 9,000 total sq. ft. of space dedicated to preserving, breeding and rearing corals that are rapidly declining along Florida’s coral feef.

