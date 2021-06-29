Fireworks on the beach can literally frighten birds to death

FORT MYERS, Fla — Independence day is a time for celebration. However celebratory fireworks on the beach can be harmful to the animals that live there.

According to Florida Audubon, Florida's coastal beaches are home to east Terns, Black Skimmers, Wilson’s Plovers, Snowy Plovers, and American Oystercatchers. Loud fireworks can cause these birds to panic and abandon their nest, leaving chicks to scatter and exposing them to predators. These displays often leave chicks starving, eaten or overheating.

Florida Audubon warns people that the debris from the fireworks litter the beach and can be mistakenly eaten by sea turtles, chicks and other marine animals. The organization wants you to enjoy your celebrations while being mindful of the surrounding wildlife by: