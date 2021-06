WFTX — Today, Governor DeSantis assembled a team of experts who say work is underway to better understand and control red tide, and to reassure tourists and Floridians ahead of the July 4th holiday, that things aren't as bad as they seem.

Most beaches and seaside businesses are open, even if state officials are closely monitoring the offshore plume.

Conditions are far less severe than about three years ago when massive blooms killed tons of marine life and prompted the closure of some beaches.