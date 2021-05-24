Watch
Deputies help save sea turtle affected by red tide

Lee County Sheriffs Office
Posted at 4:53 AM, May 24, 2021
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies help save a Kemp’s Ridley Sea turtle while patrolling the Coon Key slow zone over the weekend.

Deputy Hargis and Lieutenant Galloway observed a fatigued sea turtle in obvious distress.

Fort Myers Beach residents Craig and Connie Schultz provided wet towels to cover it during transport.

The turtle became active and began chomping at the deputies while traveling to the Punta Rassa boat ramp.

Officials from FWC and CROW took over caring for the turtle.

Biologists assessed the turtle and learned she was a 5- to 10-year-old female.

She was suffering from red tide and provided a good prognosis.

