CROW releases loggerhead sea turtle back into the wild after treatment for red tide poisoning

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) released an adult loggerhead sea turtle on a Sanibel beach at approximately 9:15 this morning.

The turtle was admitted to the wildlife hospital on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) after it stranded on a Don Pedro Island Beach.

On admission, the turtle was very weak, lethargic and covered in barnacles. Based on the turtle’s condition and lack of obvious injuries, veterinarians suspected it was suffering from brevetoxicosis, also known as red tide poisoning.

After receiving intravenous lipid emulsion therapy and more than six weeks of rehabilitative care, the turtle was ready to return to the Gulf of Mexico.