COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — It's that time of year again---where pesky mosquitoes debut.

The Collier County Mosquito Control District is working to treat high concentrations of mosquitoes spotted in Barefoot Beach. Early Tuesday morning the district flew a helicopter over the area--spraying an organic insecticide called Merus.

The district says it will be monitoring Barefoot Beach until July 6.

