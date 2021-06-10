Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife in search of volunteers to help feed otters

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife has three very hungry, growing otters to feed and requires volunteer anglers to catch live freshwater fish.

“One of the most important skills our otter patients need to develop is how to hunt,” says Breanna Frankel, rehabilitation manager at CROW.

Nonnative, freshwater fish such as Mayan cichlids are the preferred fish for rehabilitation staff to offer the otters.

According to rehab staff, 15-20 live fish are needed per day.

CROW needs a dedicated handful of volunteers to take on this task over the next couple of months.

All Florida freshwater fishing regulations must be followed, including being a licensed angler.

If you are interested in helping provide fish for the otters, please send an email to CROW Rehabilitation Manager, Breanna Frankel at bfrankel@crowclinic.org.

