Watch
NewsProtecting Paradise

Actions

Changes to be made to State Park fee schedule

items.[0].videoTitle
Utility fees will be changing for state parks. Entry fees will not change however, the use of electricity and water will be assessed daily.
Posted at 4:46 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 04:49:48-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — There are going to be changes in how much you pay for camping and cabin rentals at Florida State Parks.

Utility fees currently collected from day campers using park facilities are now going to apply to cabin stays and overnight campsites that use electricity and water.

“Utility payments and improvements are a large and growing cost of park operations,” said Eric Draper, director of the Division of Recreation and Parks.

The Department of Environmental Protection says the fees are going to be assessed daily it also says that the entry fees for state parks and trails are not going to change.

Changes will take place on May 5th.

For more details on prices for individual state parks or general information about the Florida state park system, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Protecting Paradise

Protecting Paradise

Protecting Paradise, a focus on environmental issues in SWFL

WFTX Digital Team
11:23 AM, Feb 19, 2019