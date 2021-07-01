Cape Coral recognizes July as "National Park and Recreation" month

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is recognizing the month of July as "National Park and Recreation Month."

Since 1985, the city says the National Recreation and Park Association has celebrated July as National Park and Recreation Month. The initiative recognizes all the ways getting out in nature can transform people's daily lives--especially when it comes to providing places to play and stay healthy.

In observance of National Park and Recreation Month, Cape Coral Parks and Recreation is offering several activities throughout the month for people to attend. This includes events like Red, White and Boom, a free Kid's Fishing Tournament, a free ice cream social, a "Bob Ross" paint-along and more.

The city is also hosting a "Share Your Parks and Rec Story Sweeps" on Facebook from July 1-July 27. Three random winners will be chosen to receive a $100 gift card after sharing their story.

Mayor John Gunter also signed a proclamation designated July as National Park and Recreation Month and an art display showcasing local park and recreation moments will be on display on the first floor of City Hall.