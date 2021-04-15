Watch
All 14 Southwest Florida jurisdictions join regional resiliency compact

Posted at 6:14 PM, Apr 15, 2021
MIAMI, Fla. — All 14 Southwest Florida jurisdictions have voted to join the Southwest Florida Resiliency Compact.

In the compact, cities and counties commit to identifying and addressing the effects of climate change; which include the rising sea level, intensifying hurricanes and erosion.

Last Monday, the City of Fort Myers joined the compact, completing the list of Southwest Florida counties that joined.

Members will share scientific data and planning tools, develop a unified action plan, and support one another as they prepare for, adapt to, and mitigate climate change impacts.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposed resilience budget would address these issues by establishing the Resilient Florida program which will provide one billion dollars over four years to provide grants to state and local government entities.

