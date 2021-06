ESTERO, Fla. — The Estero Fire Rescue District will be conducting two prescribed burns Tuesday afternoon.

The first will be held at 23998 Corkscrew Road--spanning around 200 acres. The second will be conducted by the Water Management on the northside of Carter Road. Estero Fire Rescue said this one will span about 2 acres.

The Estero Fire district is warning those in the area to expect heavy smoke throughout the day.