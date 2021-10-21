18th Annual Calusa Blueway Fishing Tournament set for November

Get the fishing rods ready—the Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament is returning to Matlacha Saturday, November 13.

The tournament includes door prizes, raffles, food, live music and silent auctions from noon to 4 p.m.

Organizers say all fishing will be catch, photo and release.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Candlelighters of Southwest Florida, a charity supporting children with cancer or blood disorders.

A mandatory captains meeting and registration will be held at Scotty's Bierworks in Cape Coral Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.

