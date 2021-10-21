Watch
NewsProtecting Paradise

Actions

18th Annual Calusa Blueway Fishing Tournament set for November

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Human hand holding fishing rod
Posted at 1:42 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 14:50:45-04

Get the fishing rods ready—the Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament is returning to Matlacha Saturday, November 13.

The tournament includes door prizes, raffles, food, live music and silent auctions from noon to 4 p.m.

Organizers say all fishing will be catch, photo and release.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Candlelighters of Southwest Florida, a charity supporting children with cancer or blood disorders.

A mandatory captains meeting and registration will be held at Scotty's Bierworks in Cape Coral Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.

More details on the tournament can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Protecting Paradise

Protecting Paradise

Protecting Paradise, a focus on environmental issues in SWFL

WFTX Digital Team
11:23 AM, Feb 19, 2019