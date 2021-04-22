10,000 pounds of dead fish removed from Charlotte County shores in two days

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Ten thousand pounds of dead fish that washed ashore have been removed from Charlotte County in the last two days.

A spokesperson for Charlotte County said 3,729 lbs were picked up at Port Charlotte Beach Park and Bayshore Live Oak Park collectively on Tuesday.

On Wednesday 6,320 lbs of dead fish were collected from both parks. Fox 4 viewer John Slattery captured a photo of two large tarpons that washed ashore on Port Charlotte Beach Park Wednesday.

Today, the county retrieved a “minimal” number of dead fish compared to previous collections.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) spokesperson says the red tide is likely contributing to the dead fish, but the most recent data from FWC shows medium concentrations of red tide in the area.

