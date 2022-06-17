'Florida Grim Reaper' latest to file qualifying papers in race for attorney general

While the battle rages for the state's next governor, its top law enforcement official — the attorney general — is also seeking re-election .

GOP incumbent Ashley Moody wants another four years while several Democrats have lined up to oust her.

The "Florida Grim Reaper" was the latest to file candidate qualifying papers to challenge Moody, submitting them Thursday afternoon.

Daniel Uhlfelder is seeking the Democratic nomination ahead of the August primary.

Good news! I just finished filling out my paperwork with the Secretary of State. We are officially qualified to be on the ballot.



Next stop, the primary on August 23rd! Let’s win this thing. pic.twitter.com/hXKk1xXOLU — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 16, 2022

The Panhandle trial attorney got attention at the start of the pandemic by combing beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper, criticizing the state's response to the deadly virus.

His run for attorney general is his first attempt at public office.

Uhlfelder considered Moody too partisan and has criticized her support of legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

E.W. Scripps Ashley Moody has been Florida's attorney general since January 2019.

"We need to protect our democracy," he said. "We need to protect Floridians, and we need someone who is not a politician to be the next attorney general."

Uhlfelder joins former state attorney Aramis Ayala and criminal defense lawyer Jim Lewis in the primary.

GOP incumbent Moody's campaign declined to comment on her opponents. She will, however, be formidable come November.

The latest campaign finance reports show she has amassed more than $5 million in the bank between her campaign and political committee.

Moody has billed herself as a law and order advocate and fighter against federal overreach.

The primary is on Aug. 23. Election Day falls on Nov. 8.