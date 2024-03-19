LIVE UPDATES: Presidential primary and Naples mayoral race

5:30 PM: As a reminder, polls will close in an hour and a half. Any voter still in line at 7 p.m. will still be able to vote.

This election day, Floridians across the state are voting in the presidential primary. Locally, residents in Naples will head to the polls for their mayoral election.

Heading to the polls here's what you need to know:

The polls are open statewide from until 7 p.m. Any voters waiting in line at 7:00 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot. Voters must vote at their assigned polling place. Voters can find their assigned polling place by looking at their voter information card, contacting their county Supervisor of Elections or using the Division’s county-by-county Voter Precinct Lookup.

Don't forget your ID:

By law, all voters must provide a current and valid photo ID at the polls. Any one of the following 12 IDs is acceptable:

Florida driver’s license

Florida identification card issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm pursuant to s. 790.06 F.S.

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the federal government, the state, a county or a municipality.

If the voter’s photo ID does not include a signature, the voter will be asked to provide another ID with a signature. If the voter does not bring a proper ID, he or she can still vote a provisional ballot. The provisional ballot will count, provided the voter is eligible, voted in the proper precinct, and the signature on the provisional ballot certificate matches the signature in the voter’s registration record.