Florida primary election day checklist

Florida's primary election day is upon us and here are a few things you need before heading out to the polls.

Where can I vote?

Who is my Supervisor of Elections?

What ID can I use?

What if I have a mail-in ballot?

Election officials stress how important it is for people to vote on election day and provide information on the Supervisor of Elections website.

Here’s a full list of all acceptable I.D.s

Florida Driver License

Florida ID Card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

U.S. Passport

Debit or Credit Card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement Center ID

Neighborhood Association ID

Public Assistance ID

Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)

Concealed Weapon License

Government Employee ID

If your I.D. does not have your signature, you’ll be asked to provide another one that does.

If you have a vote by mail ballot, it’s too late to mail it out, and you can’t leave it at a polling place on election day.

You’ll have to drop off the vote by mail ballot at the Supervisor of Elections office.

Across the state, officials are expecting a big voter turnout for these primary elections.

