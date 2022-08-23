Watch Now
Florida primary election day checklist

Posted at 1:47 PM, Aug 23, 2022
Florida's primary election day is upon us and here are a few things you need before heading out to the polls.

  • Where can I vote?
  • Who is my Supervisor of Elections?
  • What ID can I use?
  • What if I have a mail-in ballot?

Election officials stress how important it is for people to vote on election day and provide information on the Supervisor of Elections website.

Here’s a full list of all acceptable I.D.s

  • Florida Driver License
  • Florida ID Card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
  • U.S. Passport
  • Debit or Credit Card
  • Military ID
  • Student ID
  • Retirement Center ID
  • Neighborhood Association ID
  • Public Assistance ID
  • Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)
  • Concealed Weapon License
  • Government Employee ID

If your I.D. does not have your signature, you’ll be asked to provide another one that does.

If you have a vote by mail ballot, it’s too late to mail it out, and you can’t leave it at a polling place on election day.

You’ll have to drop off the vote by mail ballot at the Supervisor of Elections office.

Across the state, officials are expecting a big voter turnout for these primary elections.

