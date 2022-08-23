Florida primary election day checklist

Florida's primary election day is upon us and here are a few things you need before heading out to the polls.
- Where can I vote?
- Who is my Supervisor of Elections?
- What ID can I use?
- What if I have a mail-in ballot?
Election officials stress how important it is for people to vote on election day and provide information on the Supervisor of Elections website.
Here’s a full list of all acceptable I.D.s
- Florida Driver License
- Florida ID Card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- U.S. Passport
- Debit or Credit Card
- Military ID
- Student ID
- Retirement Center ID
- Neighborhood Association ID
- Public Assistance ID
- Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)
- Concealed Weapon License
- Government Employee ID
If your I.D. does not have your signature, you’ll be asked to provide another one that does.
If you have a vote by mail ballot, it’s too late to mail it out, and you can’t leave it at a polling place on election day.
You’ll have to drop off the vote by mail ballot at the Supervisor of Elections office.
Across the state, officials are expecting a big voter turnout for these primary elections.