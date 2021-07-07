Watch
PHOTOS: Flooding and damage across Southwest Florida left in the wake of Elsa

Chiquita and Mohawk in Cape Coral
Chiquita and Mohawk in the CapePhoto by: (Required) Jason Albright
Fallen Trees on SanibelPhoto by: (Required) Credit: Missy Fox
Burnt Store and TropicanaPhoto by: (Required) Credit: Samantha Rose
Flooding in Iona area in Fort Myers Photo by: (Required) Credit. Shelli Albright
SW 20th Ave and 28th TerracePhoto by: WFTX
SW 20th Ave and 28th TerracePhoto by: WFTX
SW 20th Ave and 28th TerracePhoto by: WFTX
SW 20th Ave and 28th TerracePhoto by: WFTX
Photo by: WFTX
Photo by: WFTX
Photo by: WFTX
Chiquita and Mohawk Cape CoralPhoto by: Tyler Williams
Chiquita and Mohawk Cape CoralPhoto by: Tyler Williams
Chiquita and Mohawk Cape CoralPhoto by: Tyler Williams
Water coming in through baseboards in NE Cape CoralPhoto by: (Required) Chase Erwin
Flooding in neighborhood off Skyline and 10th Photo by: (Required) There Cole
Santa Barbara Blvd North of TropicanaPhoto by: (Required) Jennifer Sperry
Burt Store Village Photo by: (Required) Keith Stetler
Bokeelia, Fl.Photo by: (Required) Melissa Murad
Photo by: Bubba Renay Smith

