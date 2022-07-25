Watch Now
GALLERY: Young conservatives debate GOP future

Former President Donald Trump received a rock star’s welcome at a gathering of young conservative activists in Florida this weekend as he continued to tease another presidential run.

Ryan Malone, right, of Venice, Fla., and his wife, Mariuxi Viteri Malone, answer questions from a reporter outside the Tampa Convention Center during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)AP
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)AP
Attendees cheer as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)AP
Sydney Kinne, left, and Janae Kinne, of Orlando, Fla., answer questions from a reporter outside the Tampa Convention Center during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)AP
Former President Donald Trump reacts before addressing attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)AP
Former President Donald Trump tosses hats into the crowd before addressing attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)AP
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)AP
Zachary Roberson, right, of Punta Gorda, Fla., and his girlfriend Emma Lake answer questions from a reporter outside the Tampa Convention Center during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)AP
Former President Donald Trump, right, reacts as he walks to the stage before addressing attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)AP
