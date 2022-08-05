GALLERY: Testimony and Parkland campus tour

Share Facebook

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz holds his head during the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Graphic gives details of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. AP

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018, the day after a deadly shooting at the school. Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are expected to walk through the still blood-spattered rooms of the high school Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in a visit to the three-story building where he murdered 14 students and three staff members four years ago. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) AP

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz looks in the direction of the gallery during the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

A bullet hole can be seen in a second floor window of the "1200 building," the crime scene where the 2018 shootings took place, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have toured the still-bloodstained building where he murdered 17 people four years ago. The 12 jurors and their 10 alternates were bused to the school on Thursday along with the judge, prosecutors and Cruz's attorneys. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz tells the judge he can see and hear a witness who is giving his victim impact statement via video link during the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Anne Ramsay holds a picture of her daughter, Helena, before giving her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Helena was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Debbi Hixon gives her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Hixon's husband, Christopher, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

A sign reading "1240 west facing window" and five bullet holes can be seen in a third floor window of the "1200 building," the crime scene where the 2018 shootings took place, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have toured the still-bloodstained building where he murdered 17 people four years ago. The 12 jurors and their 10 alternates were bused to the school on Thursday along with the judge, prosecutors and Cruz's attorneys. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is sworn in and waves his right to be present at the school while the jury walks through the crime scene, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz stands with members of his defense team during the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Jurors walk around the "1200 building," the crime scene where the 2018 shootings took place, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have toured the still-bloodstained building where he murdered 17 people four years ago. The 12 jurors and their 10 alternates were bused to the school on Thursday along with the judge, prosecutors and Cruz's attorneys. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Court deputies exit vans that transported jurors to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, to view the "1200 building," the crime scene where the 2018 shootings took place. This during the penalty phase in the trial of confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz who previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Cruz waived his right to be present at the viewing. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is led from the courtroom after he was sworn in and waved his right to be present at the school while the jury walks through the crime scene, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

