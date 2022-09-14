GALLERY: Parkland sentencing trial, Sept. 14

Share Facebook

Assistant Public Defenders Nawal Bashimam and Tamara Curtis speak during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz watches a screen as neuropsychologist Paul Connor testifies remotely via video during the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Connor evaluated Cruz for signs of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Spectrum Disorders. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Neuropsychologist Paul Connor testifies remotely via video about a "tapping test" during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Connor evaluated Cruz for signs of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Spectrum Disorders. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Assistant Public Defender Nawal Bashimam and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz look towards Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz as he speaks in court during the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Connor evaluated Cruz for signs of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Spectrum Disorders. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Dr. Kenneth Jones testifies during the penalty phase trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Assistant Public Defender Nawal Bashimam argues in court during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz stands with Chief Assistant Public Defender David Wheeler as jurors enter the courtroom of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

