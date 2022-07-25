GALLERY: Parkland sentencing trial Day 5

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Capt. Nicholas Mazzei of the Coral Springs Police Department, walks past victims' family members after testifying on the scene he encountered at the school after the mass shooting during the penalty phase of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial, Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Tom Hoyer, center, and Fred Gutenberg, right, parents of victims, talk during the penalty phase trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Broward Sheriff's Office Sgt. Richard Van Der Eems describes the scene he encountered at the school after the mass shooting as he testifies during the penalty phase trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table during the penalty phase of his trial, Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis, left, listens as Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus speaks during the penalty phase trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Chief Assistant Public Defender David Wheeler prepares for the day in the penalty phase trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Fred Gutenberg, left, Tom Hoyer, rear center, Max Schachter react to witness testimony during the penalty phase of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial, Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is led into the courtroom during the penalty phase of his trial, Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Members of the defense and prosecution confer during the penalty phase trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Max Schachter, who's son Alex was killed in the Parkland, Fla., shooting, reenters the courtroom after a break in the penalty phase of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial, Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, Pool) AP

Relatives and family members of those injured or killed arrive for the penalty phase trial for convicted Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, Pool) AP

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, left, talks to sentence mitigation specialist Kate O'Shea during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, July 22, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next