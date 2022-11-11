GALLERY: Nicole's damage to Florida's east coast

Share Facebook

Parts of homes are seen collapsing on the beach due to the storm surge by Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

A lifeguard stand is displaced up onto the dune following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP

A lifeguard stand is displaced up onto a dune following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP

Drivers navigate a flooded street following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP

Curious beach goers stand in front of part of Anglin's Fishing Pier that collapsed into the ocean after Hurricane Nicole arrived, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Fla. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Condominium amenities and a unit terrace lie toppled onto the beach after the sand below was swept away, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Ocean Club Condominiums in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP

People visit the beach to investigate storm damage, including a lifeguard station that was displaced onto a dune, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP

Workers check on a possible gas leak at the Pirates Cove Condos after part of the building collapsed due to a storm surge by Hurricane Nicole Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

People survey damage to the shoreline following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP

A public facility and life guard tower are seen partially collapsed near the Pirates Cove condominium due to a storm surge by Hurricane Nicole Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

