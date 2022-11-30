GALLERY: Manatee trio released

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, an unnamed 1,295-pound rehabilitated male manatee with healed head wounds rests before being released back to Florida Keys waters, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Fla. The adult male, measuring nearly 11 feet long, was rescued in April 2022 after a boat strike that caused propeller wounds across its head. Following rehabilitation, the marine mammal was released with two other rehabilitated manatees Tuesday in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) AP

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a marine mammal expert from SeaWorld Orlando supports the head of Duval, a rehabilitated manatee being prepared for release back to Florida Keys waters, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Fla. The nearly 1,200-pound adult male was one of three rehabilitated manatees that were released Tuesday in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) AP

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a team from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, SeaWorld Orlando, the Florida Keys' Dolphin Research Center and Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters release a rehabilitated manatee named Duval into a Keys canal Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Fla. Duval was one of three adult male manatees rescued in the Florida Keys earlier this year, rehabilitated at SeaWorld and released Tuesday in the Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) AP

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Dr. Scott Gearhart, medical director at the Florida Keys-based Dolphin Research Center, examines the head of a rehabilitated manatee before its release back to Florida Keys waters, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Fla. The adult male was rescued off Sombrero Beach in April 2022, suffering from propeller wounds to its head and a skull fracture caused by a boat strike. The manatee and two others, also rehabilitated, were released Tuesday in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) AP

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Duval, a nearly 1,200-pound male manatee, is measured by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologist before being released into Florida Keys waters, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Key Colony Beach, Fla. The adult marine mammal was rescued in the Middle Keys earlier this year and subsequently treated for dehydration and inflammation at SeaWorld Orlando. Now deemed healthy by marine mammal experts, he was released with two other rehabilitated manatees Tuesday in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) AP

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Manakey, a 1,005-pound male manatee, is measured before being released back to Florida Keys' water Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Fla. The adult marine mammal was discovered severely emaciated June 10, 2022, near Duck Key, Fla., weighing only 460 pounds. Manakey was one of three rehabilitated manatees that were released within an hour of each other Tuesday in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) AP

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Manakey, a 1,005-pound male manatee, raises his head just before being released back to Florida Keys waters Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Fla. The adult marine mammal was discovered severely emaciated on June 10, 2022, near Duck Key, Fla., weighing only 460 pounds. Manakey was one of three rehabilitated manatees that were released within an hour of each other Tuesday in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) AP

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, from left, Todd Weston, Rockie Weston, Zeiss Weston and Josie Norgren pose for a photo with an unnamed, rehabilitated adult male manatee before its release back to Florida Keys waters, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Fla. The family helped marine mammal rescuers recover the manatee off the Keys' Sombrero Beach in April 2022, suffering from propeller wounds to its head and a skull fracture caused by a boat strike. The manatee and two others, also rehabilitated, were released Tuesday in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) AP

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, an unnamed rehabilitated manatee submerges after being released back to Florida Keys waters Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Fla. The 1,295-pound adult male was the last of three manatees released in the Keys Tuesday by teams from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, SeaWorld Orlando, the Florida Keys' Dolphin Research Center and Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters. All three marine mammals had been rescued in Middle Keys waters earlier this year and treated for medical issues at SeaWorld. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) AP

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, marine mammal experts and volunteers prepare to release Duval, a rehabilitated adult male manatee, back to Florida Keys waters, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Key Colony Beach, Fla. Duval was one of three manatees that were released within an hour of each other Tuesday in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next