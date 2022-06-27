GALLERY: Lightning fall to Avalanche
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen, bottom, shoots the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) for a goal during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat reacts after the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) checks Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) controls the puck next to Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy waits on the play during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Teammates surround and congratulated Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) after his goal during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) deflects a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is seen behind the bench during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos reacts after his goal during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) shoots the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) for a goal during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Tampa Bay Lightning fans watch as the Colorado Avalanche celebrate their championship of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) reach for the puck during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP