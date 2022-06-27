GALLERY: Lightning fall to Avalanche

Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen, bottom, shoots the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) for a goal during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat reacts after the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) checks Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) controls the puck next to Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy waits on the play during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Teammates surround and congratulated Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) after his goal during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) deflects a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is seen behind the bench during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos reacts after his goal during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) shoots the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) for a goal during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning fans watch as the Colorado Avalanche celebrate their championship of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) reach for the puck during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

