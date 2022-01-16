Watch
GALLERY: Jan. 16 tornadic storms

At least five confirmed tornadoes hit Lee, Collier and Charlotte Counties on Sunday, Jan. 16. Viewers and Fox 4 crews surveyed the damage.

NaplesTornadoDominique.png
Photo by: Dominique Pianelli/Twitter
fhpoverturn.png
Photo by: FHP/FDOT
Century 21 Park
Photo by: Fox 4
Bunche Beach Storm Damage.jpg
Bunche Beach Storm Damage
Photo by: Richard Dietsch
Water Lane Damage2.jpg
Water Lane DamagePhoto by: Elyse Chengery
Water Lane Damage.jpg
Water Lane DamagePhoto by: Elyse Chengery
Charlotte County public safety 6.jpg
Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood

Photo by: Charlotte County public safety
Charlotte County public safety 5.jpg
Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood

Photo by: Charlotte County public safety
Charlotte County public safety 4.jpg
Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood

Photo by: Charlotte County public safety
Charlotte County public safety 3.jpg
Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood

Photo by: Charlotte County public safety
Charlotte County public safety 2.jpg
Gasparilla Marina

Photo by: Charlotte County public safety
Charlotte County Public Safety.jpg
Gasparilla Marina

Photo by: Charlotte County Public Safety
Cape tornado damage 2.jpg
1314 Sw 11th Place in Cape Coral

Photo by: Jason Martz
Cape tornado damage.jpg
1314 Sw 11th Place in Cape Coral

Photo by: Jason Martz

Big Lots Parking Lot 2 1.jpg
Big lots Parking lot off Mcgregor

Photo by: Amy Wegmann
Big Lots Parking Lot.jpg
Big lots Parking lot off Mcgregor

Photo by: Amy Wegmann
vlcsnap-2022-01-16-10h09m59s397.png
Tree damage along the base of the Cape Coral bridge.Photo by: WFTX
Pacheco2.jpg
Photo by: Jose Pacheco
JosePachecoMcGregorTruckFlip.jpg
A pickup truck and trailer flipped over-end in front of the Goodwill off McGregorPhoto by: Jose Pacheco
MikeDeardenSanCarlosIsland.jpg
Photo taken from San Carlos Island approx. 7:45 a.m.Photo by: Mike Dearden
FMBRotation
Photo by: @LoFromWisco/Twitter
FMB_SierraFortner.jpg
A large rotating cloud seen from Fort Myers BeachPhoto by: Sierra Fortner
SummerlinSqHolidayInnTomWoelmer.jpg
Rotation and power flashes reported from past the Holiday Inn on Summerlin Square.Photo by: Tom Woelmer
IonaDamage1-16-22
Damage reported at a shopping center near Iona/McGregor area.Photo by: Hunter Herman
Gasparilla Mobile Damage.jpg
Gasparilla Mobile Damage
Photo by: Charlotte County Public Safety
1JanineMcBurney_Century21.png
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Photo by: Janine McBurney
3JanineMcBurney_Century21.png
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Photo by: Janine McBurney
2JanineMcBurney_Century21.png
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Photo by: Janine McBurney
6JanineMcBurney_Century21.png
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Photo by: Janine McBurney
5JanineMcBurney_Century21.png
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Photo by: Janine McBurney
4JanineMcBurney_Century21.png
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Photo by: Janine McBurney
8JanineMcBurney_Century21.png
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Photo by: Janine McBurney
7JanineMcBurney_Century21.png
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Photo by: Janine McBurney

Dominique Pianelli/Twitter
FHP/FDOT
Fox 4
Bunche Beach Storm Damage
Richard Dietsch
Water Lane DamageElyse Chengery
Water Lane DamageElyse Chengery
Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood

Charlotte County public safety
Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood

Charlotte County public safety
Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood

Charlotte County public safety
Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood

Charlotte County public safety
Gasparilla Marina

Charlotte County public safety
Gasparilla Marina

Charlotte County Public Safety
1314 Sw 11th Place in Cape Coral

Jason Martz
1314 Sw 11th Place in Cape Coral

Jason Martz

Big lots Parking lot off Mcgregor

Amy Wegmann
Big lots Parking lot off Mcgregor

Amy Wegmann
Tree damage along the base of the Cape Coral bridge.WFTX
Jose Pacheco
A pickup truck and trailer flipped over-end in front of the Goodwill off McGregorJose Pacheco
Photo taken from San Carlos Island approx. 7:45 a.m.Mike Dearden
@LoFromWisco/Twitter
A large rotating cloud seen from Fort Myers BeachSierra Fortner
Rotation and power flashes reported from past the Holiday Inn on Summerlin Square.Tom Woelmer
Damage reported at a shopping center near Iona/McGregor area.Hunter Herman
Gasparilla Mobile Damage
Charlotte County Public Safety
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Janine McBurney
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Janine McBurney
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Janine McBurney
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Janine McBurney
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Janine McBurney
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Janine McBurney
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Janine McBurney
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Janine McBurney
