GALLERY: Jan. 16 tornadic storms

At least five confirmed tornadoes hit Lee, Collier and Charlotte Counties on Sunday, Jan. 16. Viewers and Fox 4 crews surveyed the damage.

Photo by: Dominique Pianelli/Twitter

Photo by: FHP/FDOT

Photo by: Fox 4

Bunche Beach Storm Damage



Photo by: Richard Dietsch

Water Lane Damage

Photo by: Elyse Chengery

Water Lane Damage

Photo by: Elyse Chengery

Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood





Photo by: Charlotte County public safety



Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood





Photo by: Charlotte County public safety



Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood





Photo by: Charlotte County public safety



Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood





Photo by: Charlotte County public safety



Gasparilla Marina





Photo by: Charlotte County public safety



Gasparilla Marina





Photo by: Charlotte County Public Safety



1314 Sw 11th Place in Cape Coral





Photo by: Jason Martz

1314 Sw 11th Place in Cape Coral





Photo by: Jason Martz





Big lots Parking lot off Mcgregor





Photo by: Amy Wegmann

Big lots Parking lot off Mcgregor





Photo by: Amy Wegmann

Tree damage along the base of the Cape Coral bridge.

Photo by: WFTX

Photo by: Jose Pacheco

A pickup truck and trailer flipped over-end in front of the Goodwill off McGregor

Photo by: Jose Pacheco

Photo taken from San Carlos Island approx. 7:45 a.m.

Photo by: Mike Dearden

Photo by: @LoFromWisco/Twitter

A large rotating cloud seen from Fort Myers Beach

Photo by: Sierra Fortner

Rotation and power flashes reported from past the Holiday Inn on Summerlin Square.

Photo by: Tom Woelmer

Damage reported at a shopping center near Iona/McGregor area.

Photo by: Hunter Herman

Gasparilla Mobile Damage



Photo by: Charlotte County Public Safety

Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.

Photo by: Janine McBurney

Photo by: Janine McBurney

Photo by: Janine McBurney

Photo by: Janine McBurney

Photo by: Janine McBurney

Photo by: Janine McBurney

Photo by: Janine McBurney

Photo by: Janine McBurney