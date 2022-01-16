GALLERY: Jan. 16 tornadic storms

Dominique Pianelli/Twitter
FHP/FDOT
Fox 4
Bunche Beach Storm Damage
Richard Dietsch
Water Lane DamageElyse Chengery
Water Lane DamageElyse Chengery
Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood
Charlotte County public safety
Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood
Charlotte County public safety
Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood
Charlotte County public safety
Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood
Charlotte County public safety
Gasparilla Marina
Charlotte County public safety
Gasparilla Marina
Charlotte County Public Safety
1314 Sw 11th Place in Cape Coral
Jason Martz
1314 Sw 11th Place in Cape Coral
Jason Martz
Big lots Parking lot off Mcgregor
Amy Wegmann
Big lots Parking lot off Mcgregor
Amy Wegmann
Tree damage along the base of the Cape Coral bridge.WFTX
Jose Pacheco
A pickup truck and trailer flipped over-end in front of the Goodwill off McGregorJose Pacheco
Photo taken from San Carlos Island approx. 7:45 a.m.Mike Dearden
@LoFromWisco/Twitter
A large rotating cloud seen from Fort Myers BeachSierra Fortner
Rotation and power flashes reported from past the Holiday Inn on Summerlin Square.Tom Woelmer
Damage reported at a shopping center near Iona/McGregor area.Hunter Herman
Gasparilla Mobile Damage
Charlotte County Public Safety
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Janine McBurney
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Janine McBurney
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Janine McBurney
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Janine McBurney
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Janine McBurney
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Janine McBurney
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Janine McBurney
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Janine McBurney