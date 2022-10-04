GALLERY: Faith in the wake of fury

Share Facebook

Jane Compton, right, and her husband, Del Compton, center, sit with other parishioners at the Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The Comptons are among nearly a dozen church members who are living at the church after their homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) AP

Barbara Wasko stands beside her makeshift bed on the pulpit of the Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Wasko is living at the church after her home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) AP

Rev. Robert Kasten stands below a hole, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, that opened in the ceiling of his church, in Fort Myers, Fla., when winds from Hurricane Ian ripped the steeple from the roof. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) AP

Barbara Wasko looks out the window of the sanctuary of the Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday, Oct 2, 2022. She took refuge inside the church when Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) AP

Barbara Wasko walks through the sanctuary of the Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. She took refuge inside the church when Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) AP

Parishioners chat on the patio at the Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Nearly a dozen are sleeping in the church's sanctuary after their homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) AP

The steeple lays on its side atop Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The church sustained heavy wind and flooding damage during Hurricane Ian as parishioners took refuge in the sanctuary. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) AP

A woman sleeps on a bed of chairs inside the sanctuary of the Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Nearly a dozen parishioners are living inside the church after their homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) AP

A man sleeps inside the sanctuary of the Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The church has become a shelter for more than a dozen parishioners after Hurricane Ian devastated the region. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) AP

Rev. Robert Kasten, pastor at Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers, Fla., stands in the sanctuary, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, where parishioners took refuge as Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) AP

