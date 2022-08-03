GALLERY: Cruz sentencing trial, Aug. 2

Share Facebook

Broward County Sheriff's Office crime lab manger George Bello holds the weapon used by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz as he testifies during the penalty phase in Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Broward County Sheriff's Office crime lab manger George Bello hands the weapon used by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz back to Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz as he testifies during the penalty phase in Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with sentence mitigation specialist Kate O'Shea, a member of the defense team, during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz removes his mask after entering the courtroom during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Lori Alhadeff looks towards the defendant as Ilan Alhadeff speaks angrily while giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The Alhadeff's daughter, Alyssa, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Ilan Alhadeff speaks angrily while giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Alhadeff's daughter, Alyssa, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Ilan Alhadeff is comforted as he returns to his seat after giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Alhadeff's daughter, Alyssa, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

