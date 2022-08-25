GALLERY: Cruz penalty phase, Aug. 24

Share Facebook

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table during the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Steven Schusler demonstrates in court how Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz ran down the street in an uncoordinated fashion with what Schusler alternately described as "an Airsoft gun" or "an air rifle" during an incident in front of their Parkland homes in Cruz's adolescence. This while Schusler testified in the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Schusler lived across the street from the Cruz family for 6 years when Cruz was approximately 10-16 years old. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Retired psychologist Dr. Frederick Kravitz testifies during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kravitz treated Cruz for 13 months starting when Cruz was in first grade. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill questions retired psychologist Dr. Frederick Kravitz, not shown, as he testifies during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kravitz treated Cruz for 13 months starting when Cruz was in first grade. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz and members of his defense team stand as the jury exits the courtroom during the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

