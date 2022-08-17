GALLERY: Coral spawning off Florida coast

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science students Devon Ledbetter, 21, left, and Avery Boals, 21, mix an epoxy glue to attach pieces of coral, foreground, to a reef during a night dive to check on coral spawning, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Key Biscayne, Fla. A group of students and scientists were hoping to observe the coral spawn and collect their eggs and sperm, called gametes, to take back to the lab to hopefully fertilize and create new coral that will later be transplanted to help repopulate part of the Florida Reef Tract. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science senior research associates Dalton Hesley, left, and Liv Williamson prepare for a night dive to check on coral spawning, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Key Biscayne, Fla. A group of students and scientists were hoping to observe the coral spawn and collect their eggs and sperm, called gametes, to take back to the lab to hopefully fertilize and create new coral that will later be transplanted to help repopulate part of the Florida Reef Tract. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Two snorkelers follow divers with lights during a night dive to check on coral spawning, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Key Biscayne, Fla. A group of students and scientists from the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science were hoping to observe the coral spawn and collect their eggs and sperm, called gametes, to take back to the lab to hopefully fertilize and create new coral that will later be transplanted to help repopulate part of the Florida Reef Tract. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science student Devon Ledbetter, 21, prepares her dive gear before a night dive to check on coral spawning, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Key Biscayne, Fla. A group students and scientists were hoping to observe the coral spawn and collect their eggs and sperm, called gametes, to take back to the lab to hopefully fertilize and create new coral that will later be transplanted to help repopulate part of the Florida Reef Tract. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science Associate Professor Diego Lirman prepares his dive gear before a night dive to check on coral spawning, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Key Biscayne, Fla. A group of students and scientists were hoping to observe the coral spawn and collect their eggs and sperm, called gametes, to take back to the lab to hopefully fertilize and create new coral that will later be transplanted to help repopulate part of the Florida Reef Tract. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science students Simone Nix, 22, left, Grace Benyon, 22, center, and Jack Benham, 21, prepare their dive gear before a night dive to check on coral spawning, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Key Biscayne, Fla. A group of students and scientists were hoping to observe the coral spawn and collect their eggs and sperm, called gametes, to take back to the lab to hopefully fertilize and create new coral that will later be transplanted to help repopulate part of the Florida Reef Tract, but the coral did not cooperate that night. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science student Avery Boals, 21, foreground, leaps in the water as she and other divers prepare for a night dive to check on coral spawning, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Key Biscayne, Fla. A group of students and scientists were hoping to observe the coral spawn and collect their eggs and sperm, called gametes, to take back to the lab to hopefully fertilize and create new coral that will later be transplanted to help repopulate part of the Florida Reef Tract. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science professor Andrew Baker speaks to members of the media between dives to check on coral spawning, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Key Biscayne, Fla. A group of students and scientists were hoping to observe the coral spawn and collect their eggs and sperm, called gametes, to take back to the lab to hopefully fertilize and create new coral that will later be transplanted to help repopulate part of the Florida Reef Tract. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science student diver prepares to go down during a night dive to check on coral spawning as the sun sets, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Key Biscayne, Fla. A group of students and scientists were hoping to observe the coral spawn and collect their eggs and sperm, called gametes, to take back to the lab to hopefully fertilize and create new coral that will later be transplanted to help repopulate part of the Florida Reef Tract. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science student Avery Boals, 21, waits for a fellow diver so they can attach pieces of coral to a reef during night dive to check on coral spawning, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Key Biscayne, Fla. A group of students and scientists were hoping to observe the coral spawn and collect their eggs and sperm, called gametes, to take back to the lab to hopefully fertilize and create new coral that will later be transplanted to help repopulate part of the Florida Reef Tract. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science senior research associate Dalton Hesley prepares to mark a reef for a night dive to check on coral spawning, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Key Biscayne, Fla. A group of students and scientists were hoping to observe the coral spawn and collect their eggs and sperm, called gametes, to take back to the lab to hopefully fertilize and create new coral that will later be transplanted to help repopulate part of the Florida Reef Tract. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science student Jack Benham, 21, jumps in the water before a night dive to check on coral spawning, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Key Biscayne, Fla. A group of students and scientists were hoping to observe the coral spawn and collect their eggs and sperm, called gametes, to take back to the lab to hopefully fertilize and create new coral that will later be transplanted to help repopulate part of the Florida Reef Tract. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science professor Andrew Baker puts weights on a dive belt as he prepares for a night dive to check on coral spawning, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Key Biscayne, Fla. A group of students and scientists were hoping to observe the coral spawn and collect their eggs and sperm, called gametes, to take back to the lab to hopefully fertilize and create new coral that will later be transplanted to help repopulate part of the Florida Reef Tract. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Divers and snorkelers go down doing a night dive to check on coral spawning, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Key Biscayne, Fla. A group of students and scientists from the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science were hoping to observe the coral spawn and collect their eggs and sperm, called gametes, to take back to the lab to hopefully fertilize and create new coral that will later be transplanted to help repopulate part of the Florida Reef Tract. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next