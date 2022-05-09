GALLERY: Coral Morphologic lab work

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Marine biologist Colin Foord uses a toothbrush to clean the glass on the Coral City Camera along a rock wall, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at PortMiami in Miami. Foord and J.D. McKay have been on a 15-year mission to raise awareness about dying coral reefs with a company that presents the issue through science and art, including livestreams of coral set to music, video images projected on buildings and a psychedelic line of coral-themed clothing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Staghorn coral clings to rocks near the Coral City Camera, that livestreams images from along a rock wall, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at PortMiami in Miami. Two former punk rockers have been on a 15-year mission to raise awareness about dying coral reefs with a company that presents the issue through science and art, including livestreams of coral set to music, video images projected on buildings and a psychedelic line of coral-themed clothing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Marine biologist Colin Foord looks out into the boat channel after snorkeling along a rock wall, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at PortMiami in Miami. Foord and J.D. McKay have been on a 15-year mission to raise awareness about dying coral reefs with a company that presents the issue through science and art, including livestreams of coral set to music, video images projected on buildings and a psychedelic line of coral-themed clothing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Musician J.D. McKay, left, and marine biologist Colin Foord, right, pose for a photograph at their Coral Morphologic lab, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Miami. They have been on a 15-year mission to raise awareness about dying coral reefs with a company that presents the issue through science and art. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Marine biologist Colin Foord, rear, and musician J.D. McKay work at their Coral Morphologic lab, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Miami. They have been on a 15-year mission to raise awareness about dying coral reefs with a company that presents the issue through science and art. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

A variety of fluorescent and fleshy solitary stony corals are on display at the Coral Morphologic lab, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Miami. Coral Morphologic was founded by marine biologist Colin Foord and musician J.D. McKay to raise awareness about dying coral reefs, presenting the issue through science and art. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Marine biologist Colin Foord stands along the rocks after snorkeling at the Coral City Camera site at PortMiami, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Miami. Coral City Camera is an underwater camera streaming live, part of a public art and scientific research project by Coral Morphologic, a company founded by Foord and J.D. McKay. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Marine biologist Colin Foord prepares to get out of the water after snorkeling at the Coral City Camera site at PortMiami, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Miami. Coral City Camera is an underwater camera streaming live, part of a public art and scientific research project by Coral Morphologic, a company founded by Foord and J.D. McKay. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next