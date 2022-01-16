Watch
GALLERY: Century 21 Mobile Home Park damage

Janine McBurney shared these photos taken as residents of a mobile home park struck by a tornado January 16 examined the damage.

1JanineMcBurney_Century21.png
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Photo by: Janine McBurney
2JanineMcBurney_Century21.png
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Photo by: Janine McBurney
3JanineMcBurney_Century21.png
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Photo by: Janine McBurney
4JanineMcBurney_Century21.png
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Photo by: Janine McBurney
5JanineMcBurney_Century21.png
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Photo by: Janine McBurney
6JanineMcBurney_Century21.png
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Photo by: Janine McBurney
7JanineMcBurney_Century21.png
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Photo by: Janine McBurney
8JanineMcBurney_Century21.png
Residents of the Century 21 mobile home park survey damage caused by a tornadic storm that hit the area Sunday, January 16.Photo by: Janine McBurney

