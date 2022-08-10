Watch Now
NewsNews Photo Gallery

GALLERY: Back to School '22 in SWFL

GALLERY: Back to School '22 in SWFL

Wednesday marked the first day of classes at school districts across Southwest Florida.

villageoaks3.jpeg Photo by: Collier County Public Schools villageoaks2.jpeg Photo by: Collier County Public Schools villageoaks1collier.jpeg Photo by: Collier County Public Schools lcsok9jenningsxander.jpeg Lee County Deputy Jennings and K9 Xander prepare to watch over area students as they trek to school.Photo by: Lee County Sheriff's Office bernierbus1.jpeg Lee County superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier checks buses as they head out to pick up the first group of students.Photo by: Lee County Schools bernierbus3.jpeg Photo by: Lee County Schools bernierbus2.jpeg Photo by: Lee County Schools lcsotraffic.jpeg Deputies monitor early-morning traffic as students and buses begin heading out for class.Photo by: Lee County Sheriff's Office

GALLERY: Back to School '22 in SWFL

close-gallery
  • villageoaks3.jpeg
  • villageoaks2.jpeg
  • villageoaks1collier.jpeg
  • lcsok9jenningsxander.jpeg
  • bernierbus1.jpeg
  • bernierbus3.jpeg
  • bernierbus2.jpeg
  • lcsotraffic.jpeg

Share

Collier County Public Schools
Collier County Public Schools
Collier County Public Schools
Lee County Deputy Jennings and K9 Xander prepare to watch over area students as they trek to school.Lee County Sheriff's Office
Lee County superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier checks buses as they head out to pick up the first group of students.Lee County Schools
Lee County Schools
Lee County Schools
Deputies monitor early-morning traffic as students and buses begin heading out for class.Lee County Sheriff's Office
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next