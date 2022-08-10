GALLERY: Back to School '22 in SWFL
GALLERY: Back to School '22 in SWFL
Wednesday marked the first day of classes at school districts across Southwest Florida.
Photo by: Collier County Public Schools Photo by: Collier County Public Schools Photo by: Collier County Public Schools Lee County Deputy Jennings and K9 Xander prepare to watch over area students as they trek to school.Photo by: Lee County Sheriff's Office Lee County superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier checks buses as they head out to pick up the first group of students.Photo by: Lee County Schools Photo by: Lee County Schools Photo by: Lee County Schools Deputies monitor early-morning traffic as students and buses begin heading out for class.Photo by: Lee County Sheriff's Office