GALLERY: Artemis I launch
GALLERY: Artemis I launch
NASA’s new moon rocket has blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard.
NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. This launch is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/John Raoux)Photo by: AP NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. This launch is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/John Raoux)Photo by: AP NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)Photo by: AP NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)Photo by: AP NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. This launch is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/John Raoux)Photo by: AP NASA’s new moon rocket is set to blast off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.Photo by: AP NASA's New Moon rocket is seen at Launch Pad 39B as preparations for launch continue at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. This launch, scheduled for early tomorrow, is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)Photo by: AP NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. This launch is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/John Raoux)Photo by: AP NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. This launch is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)Photo by: AP Spectators wait for the launch of NASA's new moon rocket launch at Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. This launch is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)Photo by: AP NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. This launch is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)Photo by: AP NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)Photo by: AP NASA's new moon rocket sits on Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, hours before a planned liftoff in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP NASA's New Moon rocket is seen at Launch Pad 39B as preparations for launch continue at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. This launch, scheduled for early tomorrow, is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)Photo by: AP NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP In this photo provided by NASA, guests at the Banana Creek viewing site wait for the launch of NASA's Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis I flight test, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Fla. (Keegan Barber/NASA via AP)Photo by: AP NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. This launch is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/John Raoux)Photo by: AP NASA's new moon rocket's come to life as she lifts off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)Photo by: AP NASA's new moon rocket sits on Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, hours before a planned liftoff in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP