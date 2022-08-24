GALLERY: 2022 Florida Primaries

Share Facebook

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried concedes the race to U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Crist will face incumbent Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in November. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

Republican gubernatorial incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks to supporters Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla. DeSantis will face U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in November. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas) AP

U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks during his election night victory party in the Democratic primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. Nadler won in New York's 12th Congressional District Democratic primary against attorney Suraj Patel and Rep. Carolyn Maloney. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

A poll worker, left, directs Rep. Jerry Nadler to the privacy booth to cast his ballot in the Democratic primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. Nadler is running in New York's 12th Congressional District Democratic primary against Attorney Suraj Patel and Rep. Carolyn Maloney. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) AP

A voter fills out her ballot at a polling station inside the Indian Creek Fire Station during the primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., center, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, waves to supporters as her husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, right, applauds during a primary election party on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

Republican Senator from Florida Marco Rubio speaks during a rally in support of Republican gubernatorial incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla. DeSantis will face U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in November. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas) AP

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried gestures after conceding the race to Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Crist will face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., thanks supporters after declaring victory Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic gubernatorial primary election and will face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., gestures after declaring victory Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic gubernatorial primary election and will face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., left, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, talks on her campaign tour bus as her husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, watches outside a primary election party on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., front, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, addresses supporters as her husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, right, watches during a primary election party on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., gestures as he speaks to supporters after declaring victory Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the primary and will face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

