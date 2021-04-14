East Naples Community Park undergoes renovations

The Community Foundation of Collier County has significant reforestation projects underway to replace the thousands of trees destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Grants were provided to the Naples Botanical Garden, for example, who helped plant and nurture trees to distribute to the community.

One place new trees are going to is the East Naples Community Park, which also hosts The U.S. Open Pickleball Championships.

The park has just undergone a big renovation.

The foundation will also be planting 19 new trees before this April's tournament.

Viewers can help! The foundation needs donations to establish that multi-million dollar fund.

You can donate here.