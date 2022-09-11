Watch Now
GALLERY: 9/11 commemorations in SWFL, 2022

The Lee County Sheriff's Office Bonita Springs Community Policing Unit participated in the Bonita Springs Fire and Rescue Patriots Day Event honoring the men and women who served and died on September 11, 2001. The 2022 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Cape Coral City Hall 9/11 Commemorative Service at Collier County Sheriff's Office Golden Gate Substation Sheriff Kevin Rambosk gives opening remarks prior to Sunday's inaugural 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Naples Grande Beach Resort
Members of Sanibel Fire wear memorial T-Shirts to remember first responders lost on 9/11. (Sept. 9) -- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Royal Palm Academy Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Springs Station One bonita2.jpeg Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Springs Station OnePhoto by: Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District | Facebook bonita3.jpeg Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Springs Station OnePhoto by: Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District | Facebook bonita4.jpeg Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Springs Station OnePhoto by: Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District | Facebook bonita5.jpeg Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Springs Station OnePhoto by: Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District | Facebook bonita6.jpeg Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Springs Station OnePhoto by: Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District | Facebook bonita7.jpeg Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Springs Station OnePhoto by: Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District | Facebook bonita8.jpeg Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Springs Station OnePhoto by: Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District | Facebook bonita9.jpeg Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Springs Station OnePhoto by: Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District | Facebook bonita10.jpeg Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Springs Station OnePhoto by: Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District | Facebook bonita11.jpeg Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Springs Station OnePhoto by: Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District | Facebook bonita12.jpeg Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Springs Station OnePhoto by: Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District | Facebook bonita13.jpeg Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Springs Station OnePhoto by: Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District | Facebook bonita14.jpeg Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Hendry County Sheriff's Office Color Guard and Explorer Post 642 participate in a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at LaBelle's Veterans Park. Estero Fire crew members participate in the inaugural 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Collier County. From Facebook: This weekend, your SCPFD Firefighters completed the 2022 Tunnel to Towers 5K in full bunker gear to support the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries forward a legacy of courage and heroism. Built upon the mantra, “While we have time, LET US DO GOOD,” the Foundation supports our nation’s fallen and catastrophically injured first responders, military heroes, and their families.
Golden Gate Civic Association hosts 9/11 memorial

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk gives opening remarks prior to Sunday's inaugural 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Naples Grande Beach Resort
From Facebook: This weekend, your SCPFD Firefighters completed the 2022 Tunnel to Towers 5K in full bunker gear to support the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries forward a legacy of courage and heroism. Built upon the mantra, “While we have time, LET US DO GOOD,” the Foundation supports our nation’s fallen and catastrophically injured first responders, military heroes, and their families.
