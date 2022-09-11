GALLERY: 9/11 commemorations in SWFL, 2022
GALLERY: 9/11 commemorations in SWFL, 2022
The Lee County Sheriff's Office Bonita Springs Community Policing Unit participated in the Bonita Springs Fire and Rescue Patriots Day Event honoring the men and women who served and died on September 11, 2001.Photo by: LCSO The Lee County Sheriff's Office Bonita Springs Community Policing Unit participated in the Bonita Springs Fire and Rescue Patriots Day Event honoring the men and women who served and died on September 11, 2001.Photo by: LCSO The Lee County Sheriff's Office Bonita Springs Community Policing Unit participated in the Bonita Springs Fire and Rescue Patriots Day Event honoring the men and women who served and died on September 11, 2001.Photo by: LCSO The Lee County Sheriff's Office Bonita Springs Community Policing Unit participated in the Bonita Springs Fire and Rescue Patriots Day Event honoring the men and women who served and died on September 11, 2001.Photo by: LCSO The 2022 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Cape Coral City HallPhoto by: Cape Coral Police Department | Instagram The 2022 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Cape Coral City HallPhoto by: Cape Coral Police Department | Instagram The 2022 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Cape Coral City HallPhoto by: Cape Coral Police Department | Instagram The 2022 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Cape Coral City HallPhoto by: Cape Coral Police Department | Instagram The 2022 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Cape Coral City HallPhoto by: Cape Coral Police Department | Instagram The 2022 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Cape Coral City HallPhoto by: Cape Coral Police Department | Instagram The 2022 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Cape Coral City HallPhoto by: Cape Coral Police Department | Instagram 9/11 Commemorative Service at Collier County Sheriff's Office Golden Gate SubstationPhoto by: Collier County Sheriff's Office | Facebook 9/11 Commemorative Service at Collier County Sheriff's Office Golden Gate SubstationPhoto by: Collier County Sheriff's Office | Facebook Sheriff Kevin Rambosk gives opening remarks prior to Sunday's inaugural 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Naples Grande Beach Resort
.Photo by: Collier County Sheriff's Office | Facebook Members of Sanibel Fire wear memorial T-Shirts to remember first responders lost on 9/11.Photo by: Sanibel Fire Rescue District | Facebook (Sept. 9) -- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Royal Palm AcademyPhoto by: North Collier Fire Rescue | Facebook (Sept. 9) -- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Royal Palm AcademyPhoto by: North Collier Fire Rescue | Facebook (Sept. 9) -- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Royal Palm AcademyPhoto by: North Collier Fire Rescue | Facebook (Sept. 9) -- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Royal Palm AcademyPhoto by: North Collier Fire Rescue | Facebook (Sept. 9) -- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Royal Palm AcademyPhoto by: North Collier Fire Rescue | Facebook Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Springs Station OnePhoto by: Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District | Facebook Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Springs Station OnePhoto by: Bonita Springs Fire Control and by: Estero Fire & Rescue | Facebook From Facebook: This weekend, your SCPFD Firefighters completed the 2022 Tunnel to Towers 5K in full bunker gear to support the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries forward a legacy of courage and heroism. Built upon the mantra, “While we have time, LET US DO GOOD,” the Foundation supports our nation’s fallen and catastrophically injured first responders, military heroes, and their families.
Photo by: San Carlos Park Fire District | Facebook Golden Gate Civic Association hosts 9/11 memorialPhoto by: Greater Naples Fire Rescue | Facebook Golden Gate Civic Association hosts 9/11 memorialPhoto by: Greater Naples Fire Rescue | Facebook Golden Gate Civic Association hosts 9/11 memorialPhoto by: Greater Naples Fire Rescue | Facebook Golden Gate Civic Association hosts 9/11 memorialPhoto by: Greater Naples Fire Rescue | Facebook Golden Gate Civic Association hosts 9/11 memorialPhoto by: Greater Naples Fire Rescue | Facebook Golden Gate Civic Association hosts 9/11 memorialPhoto by: Greater Naples Fire Rescue | Facebook Golden Gate Civic Association hosts 9/11 memorialPhoto by: Greater Naples Fire Rescue | Facebook Golden Gate Civic Association hosts 9/11 memorialPhoto by: Greater Naples Fire Rescue | Facebook Golden Gate Civic Association hosts 9/11 memorialPhoto by: Greater Naples Fire Rescue | Facebook Golden Gate Civic Association hosts 9/11 memorialPhoto by: Greater Naples Fire Rescue | Facebook Golden Gate Civic Association hosts 9/11 memorialPhoto by: Greater Naples Fire Rescue | Facebook Golden Gate Civic Association hosts 9/11 memorialPhoto by: Greater Naples Fire Rescue | Facebook Golden Gate Civic Association hosts 9/11 memorialPhoto by: Greater Naples Fire Rescue | Facebook Golden Gate Civic Association hosts 9/11 memorialPhoto by: Greater Naples Fire Rescue | Facebook
