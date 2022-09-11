GALLERY: 9/11 commemorations in SWFL, 2022

Share Facebook

The Lee County Sheriff's Office Bonita Springs Community Policing Unit participated in the Bonita Springs Fire and Rescue Patriots Day Event honoring the men and women who served and died on September 11, 2001. LCSO

The 2022 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Cape Coral City Hall Cape Coral Police Department | Instagram

9/11 Commemorative Service at Collier County Sheriff's Office Golden Gate Substation Collier County Sheriff's Office | Facebook

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk gives opening remarks prior to Sunday's inaugural 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Naples Grande Beach Resort

. Collier County Sheriff's Office | Facebook

Members of Sanibel Fire wear memorial T-Shirts to remember first responders lost on 9/11. Sanibel Fire Rescue District | Facebook

(Sept. 9) -- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Royal Palm Academy North Collier Fire Rescue | Facebook

Patriot Day Ceremony at the 9/11 Reflection Park at Bonita Springs Station One Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District | Facebook

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard and Explorer Post 642 participate in a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at LaBelle’s Veterans Park. Hendry County Sheriff's Office | Facebook

Estero Fire crew members participate in the inaugural 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Collier County. Estero Fire & Rescue | Facebook

From Facebook: This weekend, your SCPFD Firefighters completed the 2022 Tunnel to Towers 5K in full bunker gear to support the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries forward a legacy of courage and heroism. Built upon the mantra, “While we have time, LET US DO GOOD,” the Foundation supports our nation’s fallen and catastrophically injured first responders, military heroes, and their families.

San Carlos Park Fire District | Facebook

Golden Gate Civic Association hosts 9/11 memorial Greater Naples Fire Rescue | Facebook

