EAST AURORA, New York — Police say a Buffalo, New York woman stole $9,000 worth of toys from FIsher-Price.

Heather Wilson, 21, falsified records and had merchandise sent to her home, according to police. Wilson was a seasonal employee for the company at the time of the alleged thefts.

Police have recovered $2,500 worth of toys.

Wilson is charged with third-degree grand larceny.