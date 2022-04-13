Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Woman in Florida fatally stabbed boyfriend in self-defense, lawyer says

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 5:04 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 17:04:58-04

The lawyer of a woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend earlier this month at their Miami condo says she acted in self-defense.

On Monday, Frank Prieto said his client Courtney Clenney was a victim of domestic violence and stabbed Christian Toby Obumseli, her boyfriend of two years, in self-defense, CBS Miami and NBC News reported.

According to the Miami Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence incident involving a stabbing on April 3 just before 5 p.m. Obumseli died. He was being transported to a local hospital.

The department said a preliminary investigation determined that the woman and Obumseli had been involved in a physical altercation.

The Miami Herald and NBC News reported that Clenney was hospitalized after the incident. She was released into her parents' care.

Prieto told the newspaper that "this is a tragedy for all involved, but it was not criminal conduct."

During a press conference, Obumseli's family said they don't believe that this was a case of self-defense, CBS Miami and NBC News reported.

According to the news outlets, Clenney is a popular OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4