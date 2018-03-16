Watch: First day of March Madness includes exciting finishes

The first game on Thursday, which included arguably the top player in the nation, needed an extra five minutes to decide a winner.

It was just one of many games that came down to a photo finish on Thursday.

It is officially March Madness as first round action of the NCAA Tournament got underway.

No. 7 Rhode Island 83 - No. 10 Oklahoma 78 (OT)

The first game of the day was arguably the most exciting. Jeff Dowtin's attempt at a game-winning basket rolled off the rim for Rhode Island, but senior Stanford Robinson nearly put the rebound back into the rim at the buzzer. The missed buckets caused Rhode Island and Oklahoma to go to overtime tied at 69.

Game 1 & we've already got extra basketball!



Sooners & Rams are headed to OT in Pittsburgh. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/MM4pJt36MD — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 15, 2018

In overtime, E.C. Matthews hit a 3-pointer with 1:52 left to give Rhode Island the lead for good.

RHODY BACK IN FRONT! 👌



Rams lead Sooners 74-72 with 1:32 left to play. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ayZwsFJRJC — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 15, 2018

No. 4 Gonzaga 68 - No. 13 UNC-Greensboro 64

The Zags avoided an upset bid in Boise on Thursday thanks to Zach Norvell Jr. draining a 3-pointer in the final 22 seconds to break a 64-all stalemate. Gonzaga advances to take on Ohio State on Saturday.

No. 11 Loyola 64 - No. 6 University of Miami 62

In the first major upset of 2018 March Madness, Loyola's Donte Ingram hit a 3 at the buzzer to life Loyola to a 64-62 victory over the Hurricanes.