Virginia cancels upcoming football game against Virginia Tech following fatal shooting

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that The University of Virginia had canceled its football game for Saturday.

News of the University of Virginia's football game against Virginia Tech being canceled comes a week after a former player allegedly killed three Cavaliers players and injured two other students, including another player.

The team canceled last Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina so teammates, coaches, friends, and family could attend a memorial service that honored the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry.

The three teammates were fatally shot on Nov. 13 when Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly opened fire on a bus after returning from a university field trip.

Jones has since been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and other charges, the Associated Press reported.

The Washington Post reported that Perry’s funeral is taking place Saturday, so the cancellation of the game means teammates will be able to attend.

The newspaper reported that Chandler’s funeral will take place in Virginia Beach on Sunday, while Davis’s is set for Nov. 30 in South Carolina.