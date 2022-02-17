Video: Vehicle crashes into car that was pulled over by trooper

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) released dramatic dashcam video Wednesday to highlight the importance of highway safety.

In the video, a trooper can be seen pulling a driver over on I-25 near Denver.

The officer goes to speak with the driver and then returns his vehicle.

Seconds later, a driver slams into the car that was pulled over.

Debris went flying and the vehicle was sent forward several yards.

Despite the impact, CSP said there were no serious injures.

The agency said they released the footage to remind drivers to pay attention while on the road.