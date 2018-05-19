Video shows college police officer draw gun on California man with GoPro camera

SAN DIEGO — A YouTube video shows a community college police officer drawing his gun on a San Diego man carrying a camera Wednesday.

The video shows the Mesa College police officer getting out of his car and asking Chris, the man with two cameras, what he was filming.

Chris, who did not want to provide his last name, refused to put down the GoPro camera. Within seconds, the officer took his weapon out of the holster. The officer did not put his gun back in the holster until a second officer arrived.

Chris is the founder of California Citizens Watch, a group that audits government entities. He told claims he was not trying to provoke the officer into pulling his gun.

Watch the confrontation:

Former El Cajon police officer Kevin LaChapelle believes Chris was definitely out for a confrontation. However, LaChapelle also said he believes the Mesa College officer should not have pulled his weapon.

Mesa College released a statement which read: