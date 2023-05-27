US Marshals locate 225 missing children across US, including in Florida

Orlando, Florida was among 16 locations searched during a nation-wide missing child operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Operation We Will Find You ran over the course of 10 weeks and located 225 missing and endangered children, including runaways and abductions.

The operation focused on areas with high concentrations of missing children. In addition to Orlando, areas searched included D.C., Detroit, New Orleans and Los Angeles, among others.

Of the cases closed, USMS said 86% were endangered runaways and nearly 9% were family abductions.

The missing children recovered were considered some of the most challenging recovery cases in the area based on factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sexual abuse, physical abuse and medical or mental health conditions.