Unmarked graves found at a former residential school in Canada

It has been discovered that former Marieval Indain Residential School is the site of hundreds of unmarked graves.

Located 85 miles away from the provincial capital, Regina, this discovery was found after the remains of 215 children were found in unmarked graves in May at Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.

Both schools aided in taking, and sometimes forcing, children from their homes. With many children never returning back home, a National Truth and Reconciliation Commission referred to these acts as "cultural genocide."

Canada officials have been contacted to conduct a thorough investigation into every former border school in the country.

Photos from the site are set to be released after the press conference this Thursday from the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan.