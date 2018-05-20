Trump goes on Twitter tirade, orders investigation of FBI and DOJ

President Donald Trump once again took to Twitter on Sunday to call on Robert Mueller to "STOP" with an investigation into possible collusion between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and the Russians.

While Trump has frequently called the investigation a "witch hunt," and asserts that the investigation hasn't found any collusion, a point Mueller's team can or cannot confirm, Trump is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate itself.

Trump tweeted, "I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!"

Earlier in the week, the New York Times reported that the FBI used an informant who began making contact with the Trump campaign during the 2016 election cycle. The informant contacted two members of the Trump campaign after the FBI gathered evidence linking two Trump staffers had suspicious contacts linked to Russia during the campaign.

After the story was published, Trump claimed that this was evidence that the FBI was spying on his campaign for political purposes.

Trump on Sunday also made false and misleading claims that former election rival Hillary Clinton directly cashed in as secretary of state. Trump claimed Clinton made $145 million from Uranium One, but more than $130 million was given to Clinton's charitable fund well before she was named President Barack Obama's secretary of state.

Trump continued to question why there is no longer an investigation into Clinton's dealings with Uranium One, or why the email server case has not been reopened since 2016 after then FBI Director James Comey found no criminal wrongdoing.